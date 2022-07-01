Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: National Hurricane Center now watching area off the SC coast for low risk of tropical development

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of low pressure off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina is now being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for a low chance of tropical development.

According to the National Hurricane Center, satellite and radar images along with surface observations indicate that a low pressure system has formed just off the coast of Savannah, Georgia. Surface pressures are high in this region, and development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it drifts northeastward along the southeast U.S. coastline during the next day or so.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains and unsettled weather across portions of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas through tonight and into Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center has tagged the area off the SC coast for a low risk of tropical development.(WMBF)

The Latest

At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bonnie was located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 81.0 West. Bonnie is moving toward the west near 20 mph and a continued westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night. A west-northwestward motion is expected to begin on Sunday and continue into Monday.

Tropical Storm Bonnie will make landfall tonight.(WMBF)

On the forecast track, the system will move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea today, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica tonight, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday. The system will then move offshore of but parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico Saturday through Monday.

Here's a look at Bonnie, which will make landfall tonight.(WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Bonnie is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall tonight. After landfall, short term weakening is forecast on Saturday, but Bonnie is expected to restrengthen later this weekend and early next week over the eastern Pacific. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles north of the center. The minimum central pressure is estimated to be 1005 mb based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters.

The other chance of development remains low at 10% well off to the east.

The great news? No threats to the Carolinas with any systems here.

