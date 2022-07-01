FIRST ALERT: Plenty of showers Friday, scattered showers continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pesky low pressure is moving into the Carolinas this morning, providing much needed rainfall for Friday and into Friday night.

FRIDAY

Cloudy, damp and off and on showers today. (WMBF)

That low pressure will bring in another round of increased tropical moisture into the Carolinas from the south throughout the day today. From the morning commute to the evening drive home, off and on showers will be possible today under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers continue this morning and through the rest of your Friday. (WMBF)

The best chance of rain will be from the morning hours through midday along the coast and midday through the afternoon across the Pee Dee. Locally heavy downpours will be possible in some areas. With the return of cloudy skies and rain chances, temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s. It’s important to know that today will not be a washout. However, rain chances will be increased to 70%. Another round of showers will be possible as we head into the evening hours.

Here's a look at the what radar could look like this afternoon. (WMBF)

The actual low pressure system will finally pass through the region tonight, leading to one more round of increased rain chances this evening. At times Friday night into early Saturday morning, heavier rain will be possible. A few scattered showers and storms will continue into sunrise Saturday morning.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Low pressure will gradually pull away from the region by Saturday and Sunday and allow a return to more typical summer time weather.

Saturday will see brightening skies, but still a good chance of lingering showers and storms at times - rain chances Saturday will be 40%.

Have plans for the weekend? Here's a look at the forecast. (WMBF)

Sunday will feature a return to typical summer weather - hot and humid with a chance of pop up storms. Grand Strand temperatures will reach into the middle and upper 80s while inland areas climb into the upper 80s to near 90. We will keep rain chances at 40% but mainly for afternoon pop up showers and storms. Not the same forecast as what we’ve seen at times this week.

JULY 4TH

The typical summer weather pattern will continue into the holiday. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s with plenty of humidity. A few pop up storms will be possible in spots with rain chances once again around 30%. By the evening and for the local fireworks displays, a mostly dry forecast is expected with temperatures near 80 and plenty of humidity. Pack the bug spray and stay hydrated for those fireworks.

Here's the forecast for Monday night. (WMBF)

