FIRST ALERT: Now or never, soon-to-be Bonnie is running out of time

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a pretty unimpressive day Thursday on satellite imagery, soon-to-be-Bonnie seems to be better organized this morning. It’s running out of time. It’s now or never for this system if it wants to become Bonnie. This system is expected to make landfall tonight, regardless of a name or not.

The Latest

The disturbance was centered near latitude 11.6 North, longitude 78.4 West. The system is moving toward the west near 20 mph, and a continued westward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea today, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica tonight, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast today while the system approaches Central America. Weakening is expected while the system crosses Central America, but restrengthening is forecast on Saturday once it moves over the Pacific Ocean. Conditions appear conducive for development, and the disturbance is expected become a tropical storm today while slowing down over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

Here's a look at the tropics. (WMBF)

Here’s what the National Hurricane Center had to say about this system this morning: “While the warm-water, light-shear environment of the southwestern Caribbean is favorable for development, so far little development has occurred and the system is running out of time before it reaches Central America. The intensity forecast calls for an intensity of 50 kt by 24 h, and it is still possible that the system could be near hurricane strength before it reached Central America in about 30 hours.”

The other chance of development remains low at 10% well off to the east.

The great news? No threats to the Carolinas with any systems here.

