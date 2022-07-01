FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Collin has formed off the coast of South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 500 AM, Tropical Storm Collin has formed just inland over South Carolina coastline.

Colin is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected late Sunday and Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, and then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Collin has now formed off the South Carolina Coastline (WMBF)

Overall, this system will bring several rounds of the showers across our area throughout the today. At times, we will have heavy downpours that may cause minor localized flooding. We will have breezy winds today at the beach with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times. However, conditions will improve in our area by later this afternoon. Colin is expected to dissipate over the western Atlantic on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) mainly to the southeast of the center.

