‘Fireworks can be dangerous’: Myrtle Beach public safety crews warn 4th of July revelers to stay safe

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with backyard barbecues and fireworks shows.

But whether you plan to watch the fireworks or set them off yourself, here are some tips you need to know to keep you and your family safe.

Do:

  • Check county and city firework laws to know when and where you can use them
  • Always read and follow the directions on each firework
  • Make sure the area is clear of people and pets before you light the match
  • Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby
  • Still use caution with fireworks that may be duds

Never:

  • Point fireworks at people or cars
  • Place body directly over firework when lighting the fuse
  • Shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers
  • Carry fireworks in your pocket
  • Give small children fireworks

Capt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it’s especially important to keep an eye on your children when handling fireworks.

“Fireworks can be dangerous. Even sparklers, which don’t explode but they get hot even after they’ve been extinguished for a couple minutes and can still be very hot to the touch. So, they’re not just meant to be messed with, especially young kids, you need to protect them from those. They don’t understand how dangerous they can be. Even those sparklers and smaller things,” said Evans.

Evans said July Fourth weekend is one of their busiest weekends of the year, and it is not uncommon to receive firework-related calls.

“We get them quite often throughout the weekend. Especially for folks who are shooting them down at the beach, which is illegal. Dunes fires, we get those all the time. So, we definitely want to remind people it is illegal to do these, to shoot these off of public places and especially the beach,” said Evans

Evans also said to take fireworks seriously and use caution to ensure a safe and fun holiday weekend.

