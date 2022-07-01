Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family raises awareness of missing person cases on Heather Elvis’s 29th birthday

By Ian Klein
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - While most parents spend their child’s birthday hanging up streamers and balloons, Debbi Elvis hung up missing person signs for her daughter.

Heather Elvis went missing near Peachtree Landing in Horry County in December 2013 and hasn’t been seen since.

“Heather’s birthday and the anniversary of when she went missing are both difficult days to get through,” said Debbi Elvis.

Elvis told WMBF News that rather than letting the day pass in sadness, she uses Heather’s birthday to raise awareness about missing person cases in Horry and Georgetown counties.

“We want to teach some safety tips to prevent from becoming a statistic,” said Debbi Elvis.

Money was also raised for the CUE Center for Missing Persons who provide advocacy for missing children and adults, free trained search personnel and victim support services. Since 1994, the North Carolina-based nonprofit has helped more than 12,000 families in what is often the most confusing and desperate times of their lives.

“It does cost money for travel, food and the resources they use when they’re on a search,” said Debbi Elvis.

During the celebration, people were also able to paint rocks in honor of missing loved ones to be placed at Heather’s Garden located at Peachtree Landing.

Though it’s been nearly 10 years since Heather’s disappearance, her family has not given up on getting the answers they’ve longed to know.

“I have hope Heather will be found I also have hope that these other people will be found,” said Debbi Elvis.

She says it’s easier to find someone missing if people with answers call in with a tip.

“That’s what we’re waiting on is for someone to say what they know,” said Debbi Elvis.

If you’d like to take a picture and share with the Elvis family, click here.

You can also donate to the CUE Center for Missing Persons online, by mail and in person at any PNC Bank.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Murphy
Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home
Billie McKie
SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
Construction has already begun on a new shopping and business center near Cottage Drive and...
Construction continues at The Market Common, new businesses on the way
John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

VIDEO: Single-use plastic ban in North Myrtle Beach takes effect Friday with one exception
VIDEO: Single-use plastic ban in North Myrtle Beach takes effect Friday with one exception
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home
VIDEO: Family raises awareness of missing person cases on Heather Elvis’s 29th birthday
VIDEO: Family raises awareness of missing person cases on Heather Elvis’s 29th birthday
After two earthquakes were recorded in the morning, another one was recorded Thursday night in...
2 earthquakes recorded Thursday night in Midlands after 2-morning quakes