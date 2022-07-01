Family raises awareness of missing person cases on Heather Elvis’s 29th birthday

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - While most parents spend their child’s birthday hanging up streamers and balloons, Debbi Elvis hung up missing person signs for her daughter.

Heather Elvis went missing near Peachtree Landing in Horry County in December 2013 and hasn’t been seen since.

“Heather’s birthday and the anniversary of when she went missing are both difficult days to get through,” said Debbi Elvis.

Elvis told WMBF News that rather than letting the day pass in sadness, she uses Heather’s birthday to raise awareness about missing person cases in Horry and Georgetown counties.

“We want to teach some safety tips to prevent from becoming a statistic,” said Debbi Elvis.

Money was also raised for the CUE Center for Missing Persons who provide advocacy for missing children and adults, free trained search personnel and victim support services. Since 1994, the North Carolina-based nonprofit has helped more than 12,000 families in what is often the most confusing and desperate times of their lives.

“It does cost money for travel, food and the resources they use when they’re on a search,” said Debbi Elvis.

During the celebration, people were also able to paint rocks in honor of missing loved ones to be placed at Heather’s Garden located at Peachtree Landing.

Though it’s been nearly 10 years since Heather’s disappearance, her family has not given up on getting the answers they’ve longed to know.

“I have hope Heather will be found I also have hope that these other people will be found,” said Debbi Elvis.

She says it’s easier to find someone missing if people with answers call in with a tip.

“That’s what we’re waiting on is for someone to say what they know,” said Debbi Elvis.

If you’d like to take a picture and share with the Elvis family, click here.

You can also donate to the CUE Center for Missing Persons online, by mail and in person at any PNC Bank.

