Deputies: 11 arrests made in Marlboro County warrant round-up

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in the Pee Dee announced a number of arrests Friday as the result of a warrant round-up operation.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the following arrests were made early Friday:

Michael Kellen Jacobs, 39, of McColl Second-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest and trafficking methamphetamine greater than 10 grams



Michael Lee Beavers, 38, of Bennettsville Failure to appear for disorderly conduct



Jarick Jaleek Thomas, 27, of Bennettsville General sessions bench warrant for possession of a firearm by person convicted of violent felony



Terry Keoffa Drayton Jr., 35, of Bennettsville General sessions bench warrant for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, malicious injury to property



Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, 19, of Bennettsville Armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, assault by mob



Calvin Zimmerman, 48, of Bennettsville Family court bench warrant



Thomas Pegues, 34, of McColl Failure to appear for breach of peace



Charlotte Seagraves Creel, 49, of McColl General sessions bench warrant for possession of meth



James Kevin Driggers “Bubba”, 34, of McColl General sessions bench warrant for first-degree domestic violence



Charles Anthony Quick, 54, of McColl Third-degree domestic violence



Charles Adrian Smith, 39, of McColl Family court bench warrant



All 11 people arrested are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center as of Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.