Deputies: 11 arrests made in Marlboro County warrant round-up
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in the Pee Dee announced a number of arrests Friday as the result of a warrant round-up operation.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the following arrests were made early Friday:
- Michael Kellen Jacobs, 39, of McColl
- Second-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest and trafficking methamphetamine greater than 10 grams
- Michael Lee Beavers, 38, of Bennettsville
- Failure to appear for disorderly conduct
- Jarick Jaleek Thomas, 27, of Bennettsville
- General sessions bench warrant for possession of a firearm by person convicted of violent felony
- Terry Keoffa Drayton Jr., 35, of Bennettsville
- General sessions bench warrant for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, malicious injury to property
- Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, 19, of Bennettsville
- Armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, assault by mob
- Calvin Zimmerman, 48, of Bennettsville
- Family court bench warrant
- Thomas Pegues, 34, of McColl
- Failure to appear for breach of peace
- Charlotte Seagraves Creel, 49, of McColl
- General sessions bench warrant for possession of meth
- James Kevin Driggers “Bubba”, 34, of McColl
- General sessions bench warrant for first-degree domestic violence
- Charles Anthony Quick, 54, of McColl
- Third-degree domestic violence
- Charles Adrian Smith, 39, of McColl
- Family court bench warrant
All 11 people arrested are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center as of Friday.
