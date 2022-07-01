Submit a Tip
Deputies: 11 arrests made in Marlboro County warrant round-up

(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in the Pee Dee announced a number of arrests Friday as the result of a warrant round-up operation.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the following arrests were made early Friday:

  • Michael Kellen Jacobs, 39, of McColl
    • Second-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest and trafficking methamphetamine greater than 10 grams
  • Michael Lee Beavers, 38, of Bennettsville
    • Failure to appear for disorderly conduct
  • Jarick Jaleek Thomas, 27, of Bennettsville
    • General sessions bench warrant for possession of a firearm by person convicted of violent felony
  • Terry Keoffa Drayton Jr., 35, of Bennettsville
    • General sessions bench warrant for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, malicious injury to property
  • Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, 19, of Bennettsville
    • Armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, assault by mob
  • Calvin Zimmerman, 48, of Bennettsville
    • Family court bench warrant
  • Thomas Pegues, 34, of McColl
    • Failure to appear for breach of peace
  • Charlotte Seagraves Creel, 49, of McColl
    • General sessions bench warrant for possession of meth
  • James Kevin Driggers “Bubba”, 34, of McColl
    • General sessions bench warrant for first-degree domestic violence
  • Charles Anthony Quick, 54, of McColl
    • Third-degree domestic violence
  • Charles Adrian Smith, 39, of McColl
    • Family court bench warrant

All 11 people arrested are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center as of Friday.

