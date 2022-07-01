Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks
Charles Murphy
Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home
Billie McKie
SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
Construction has already begun on a new shopping and business center near Cottage Drive and...
Construction continues at The Market Common, new businesses on the way
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

With schools across Missouri struggling to fill teaching open positions, the state board of...
Missouri relaxes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
A General Motors vehicle is being assembled in this file photo.
Chip shortage leaves 95,000 GM vehicles incomplete in storage
Tropical Storm Bonnie will make landfall tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bonnie forms, will make landfall this evening