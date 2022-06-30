Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Zoo welcomes ‘extremely important’ birth of tiger cub triplets

The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of a tiger cub trio.
The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of a tiger cub trio.(The Indianapolis Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - It’s the Year of the Tiger and the Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating the birth of tiger triplets.

On May 27, the zoo’s 7-year-old Amur tiger, Zoya, gave birth to the trio. Two of the cubs are male and one is female. The zoo reports the cubs are doing well and their mom is in good health.

Zoo representatives said when Zoya delivered baby number one, she was tending to the cub but still showed signs of labor. Veterinary staff then delivered the two other cubs by cesarean section. The cubs weighed in at around 2 pounds each.

Zoya was born at the zoo in 2014 and is a first-time mom. The father is 14-year-old Pavel.

The zoo also noted that the cubs’ birth is “extremely important” as there are currently fewer than 100 Amur tigers in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Currently, the zoo’s animal care team is taking care of the cubs and the trio is expected to be introduced to the public in mid-September at 16 weeks old.

Zoo representatives said the team would be launching a community campaign to name the cubs in July.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle
The Fetal Heartbeat Law bans most abortions after about six weeks, with some exceptions.
Carolina abortion fund expects calls after fetal heartbeat law passes
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Tweaked COVID boosters in US must target newer omicron types