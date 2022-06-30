Trio connected to federal visa fraud case in Myrtle Beach to face sentencing next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three suspects connected to a federal visa fraud and money laundering case in Myrtle Beach, will be sentenced next week.

According to federal documents, Syed Naqvi and Raja Younas pleaded guilty on June 10 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Meanwhile, Concepcion Dalmacio was also charged in the case after working as a recruiter for one of the companies listed in the indictment. She pleaded guilty in September 2021 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Syed Naqvi, Raja Younas (Source: JRLDC)

The two men, along with several others, were arrested last year in a federal investigation. Several businesses were listed in the indictment, including Grandeur Management, which was a business located on Oak Street.

The indictment states the suspects lured workers from outside of the United States to work for them using misrepresentations and false promises, which resulted in the workers submitting fraudulent visa petitions.

The indictment claims the workers were recruited as “cultural performers” but instead worked as housekeepers and other customer support positions. The defendants are also accused of misrepresenting the pay, working and living conditions.

Documents state the suspects would also coach the workers on how to complete visa petitions and provide false information. The workers were also instructed on how to wire unlawful visa fees that were charged by the defendants.

According to the plea agreement, Naqvi, Younas and Dalmacio could face a $250,000 fine and 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

All three will appear for a sentencing hearing on July 7.

Jessica Voight, Tigran Hovhannisyan and Amante Orzene were also arrested in the case. According to federal court records, they still have charges pending against them and have not entered any sort of plea agreement at this time.

