TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down lanes along Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; 1 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to wreck involving one...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to wreck involving one car, along Highway 501 and Highway 129.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has shut down some lanes heading westbound along Highway 501 in the Galivants Ferry area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to a wreck involving one car, along Highway 501 and Highway 129.

HCFR said the car had flipped over and they needed to extricate someone from it.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if they can while crews investigate and clear the crash.

