Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home

Charles Murphy
Charles Murphy(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMB) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with murdering a woman in her Socastee home nearly two months ago.

Jail records show Charles Murphy Jr. was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday night on a murder charge.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states that he caused the death of 58-year-old Teresa Lischer with “malice aforethought.”

The warrant shows Lischer died after being shot in the head inside a home on Leste Road, which is off Highway 544.

Horry County police were first called on May 7 to a report of a person possibly being dead inside the home. They said Lischer was found by medical personnel as police arrived.

Lischer’s relatives tell WMBF she was the mother of two boys in their 20s and worked as a registered nurse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle
Billie McKie
SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
"Doc" Antle
Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle