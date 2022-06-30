Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMB) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with murdering a woman in her Socastee home nearly two months ago.

Jail records show Charles Murphy Jr. was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday night on a murder charge.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states that he caused the death of 58-year-old Teresa Lischer with “malice aforethought.”

The warrant shows Lischer died after being shot in the head inside a home on Leste Road, which is off Highway 544.

Horry County police were first called on May 7 to a report of a person possibly being dead inside the home. They said Lischer was found by medical personnel as police arrived.

Lischer’s relatives tell WMBF she was the mother of two boys in their 20s and worked as a registered nurse.

