Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

The court’s action follows a decision in December in which the justices declined an emergency request to halt the requirement. At the time, doctors, nurses and other medical workers who said they were being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

Three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented earlier and did so again Thursday.

New York is one of three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

The court had previously turned away health care workers in Maine, who filed a similar challenge, with the same three justices in dissent.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle
Brazil Johnson was shot and killed this month.
Trans woman killed; family searching for answers
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to wreck involving one...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down lanes along Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; 1 hurt