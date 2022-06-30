Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name

"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (CNN) – A small ski resort in Vermont is retiring its controversial name this summer.

It’s called “Suicide Six.”

With growing complaints about the insensitive nature of its nearly 90-year-old name, the owners are working on new branding.

On the resort’s website, it said it “embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name.”

"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)

The website says the name originally came after the man who built one of the runs joked that skiing the steep trail would be suicide.

The ski area near Woodstock is best known for being the home of the Fisk Trophy Race, a rite of passage for competitive skiers.

A new name should be announced later this summer, well before the next winter ski season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears