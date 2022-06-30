Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says

‘We can only imagine how hot it was inside.’
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman has been charged after leaving a dog to die in a hot car, Horry County police say.

According to HCPD, on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a dog trapped in a hot parked car at the outlets on Factory Store Boulevard outside of Myrtle Beach.

A passerby saw the dog and alerted security who contacted 911 and freed the dog. According to the report, security personnel and shoppers tried to help the dog and responding officers attempted emergency care.

HCPD officers rushed the dog to a nearby emergency vet.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done, and the dog passed from heat-related internal injuries.

The temperature outside the car that day was 95 degrees.

“A dog is dead due to a poor decision, and there is no changing that. But, we can work together to prevent it from happening again,” HCPD said in a statement.

Under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment, it is unlawful to subject an animal to extreme temperatures and conditions. (Hint: Hot cars count.) Doing so is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.

“See something, say something,” the HCPD statement read. “That’s what happened here, and for that small part of this tragedy we are thankful.”

Time can quite literally be the difference between life and death.

Billie McKie, 41, of Columbia, is charged under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment (4-3) in connection with Sunday’s incident.

Following the arrest, the courts fined McKie the highest allowable amount ($500) under current ordinances and laws, as stated in the report.

If you see an animal alone in a non-running car on a hot day, call 911 and follow any instructions provided by telecommunicators and police.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to wreck involving one...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down lanes along Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; 1 hurt
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
Here's a look at the chance of development.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Watch issued for Central America, Bonnie expected to form Thursday