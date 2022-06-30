SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman has been charged after leaving a dog to die in a hot car, Horry County police say.

According to HCPD, on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a dog trapped in a hot parked car at the outlets on Factory Store Boulevard outside of Myrtle Beach.

A passerby saw the dog and alerted security who contacted 911 and freed the dog. According to the report, security personnel and shoppers tried to help the dog and responding officers attempted emergency care.

HCPD officers rushed the dog to a nearby emergency vet.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done, and the dog passed from heat-related internal injuries.

The temperature outside the car that day was 95 degrees.

“A dog is dead due to a poor decision, and there is no changing that. But, we can work together to prevent it from happening again,” HCPD said in a statement.

Under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment, it is unlawful to subject an animal to extreme temperatures and conditions. (Hint: Hot cars count.) Doing so is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.

“See something, say something,” the HCPD statement read. “That’s what happened here, and for that small part of this tragedy we are thankful.”

Time can quite literally be the difference between life and death.

Billie McKie, 41, of Columbia, is charged under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment (4-3) in connection with Sunday’s incident.

Following the arrest, the courts fined McKie the highest allowable amount ($500) under current ordinances and laws, as stated in the report.

If you see an animal alone in a non-running car on a hot day, call 911 and follow any instructions provided by telecommunicators and police.

