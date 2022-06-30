Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Possible burglar shot by homeowner in Lumberton

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after trying to possibly break into a North Carolina home on Thursday.

The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the area of West 32nd Street at around 2:45 p.m. where they found someone shot.

A preliminary investigation later found the person shot “may have been committing a breaking and entering” when they were confronted and shot by the homeowner, according to police.

The person shot did sustain life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle
Investigators in Florence County are asking for the community’s help to identify two people of...
Florence County investigators seek identities of 2 persons of interest in larceny
court gavel
Trio connected to federal visa fraud case in Myrtle Beach to face sentencing next week