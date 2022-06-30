Police: Possible burglar shot by homeowner in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after trying to possibly break into a North Carolina home on Thursday.

The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the area of West 32nd Street at around 2:45 p.m. where they found someone shot.

A preliminary investigation later found the person shot “may have been committing a breaking and entering” when they were confronted and shot by the homeowner, according to police.

The person shot did sustain life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

