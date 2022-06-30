Pedestrian hit, killed while operating golf cart in Lake City, coroner says
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in Lake City after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Florence County Coroner.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken, a pedestrian operating a golf cart on S. Morris Street was struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian, Sidney Kennedy, 64, of Lake City was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
