Pedestrian hit, killed while operating golf cart in Lake City, coroner says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in Lake City after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Florence County Coroner.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken, a pedestrian operating a golf cart on S. Morris Street was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Sidney Kennedy, 64, of Lake City was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

