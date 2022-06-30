Submit a Tip
New Myrtle Beach parking meter rates go into effect on Friday

The paid parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on March 1. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach...
The paid parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on March 1. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – When you park at a meter in Myrtle Beach, you will have to shell out some extra cash starting on Friday.

New parking meter rates in the city go into effect on July 1. It’s the first time rates have gone up since 2015.

Here is a breakdown of the parking meter rate increases:

  • Areas where parking was $1.50 per hour, the new rate is $2 per hour
  • Areas where parking was $1.75 or $2.00 per hour, the new rate is $3.00 per hour
  • All-day parking, where offered, was $8 or $10, the new rate is $10 or $15, depending on the location
  • Seven-consecutive day passes will go from $30 to $50

The Myrtle Beach City Council also eliminated the three-hour-only parking restriction in the immediate downtown area.

Revenue from the parking meters is reinvested into the area from which it was generated in order to pay for additional parking, streetscape enhancements and maintenance.

Parking meters are in effect from March 1 through October 31.

