Murrells Inlet OB/GYN office hands out free baby formula amid ongoing shortage

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - In response to the ongoing shortage, two Carolina OB/GYN offices are giving away free baby formula for parents who are still struggling to find it in stores.

You can take home a bag from the Carolina OB/GYN offices in Murrells Inlet or Georgetown that will distribute free Enfamil NeuroPro baby formula.

What’s in the bag?

  • One 7.2 ounce can of Enfamil NeuroPro dry mix
  • Six, 2-ounce bottles of Enfamil pre-mixed liquid formula
  • A nipple that fits any 2-ounce bottles will be included in each bag

Carolina OB/GYN’s Practice Manager, Kevin Conlon, said they received plenty of baby formula for their patients before the shortage, and now that aisles are empty, they want to open their supplies to the community.

“As the crisis started to occur, my physicians with Carolina OB/GYN thought what a great way to be able to offer this to the community. Not only just to our patients but also to all the new moms that are out there in need of formula,” said Conlon.

This one-time opportunity to get free baby formula is Thursday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out.

The facility said bags will be distributed one per person and it will not accept calls asking them to hold baby formula for you.

