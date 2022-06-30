Meet Happie Dog Apparel’s most paw-some fan: Jayce Huffman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happie Dog Apparel is a local clothing company inspired by the owner’s two dogs. Each item is made in yellow and blue, the two colors dogs see best.

You’ll find Happie Dog Apparel at Farmer’s Markets and events across the Grand Strand. Last year, 9 year old Jayce Huffman visited the vendor and came home with a shirt and hat that reminded him of his dog that had passed.

After having his hat stolen, Happie Dog Apparel had a surprise in store for Jayce and a friendship was born.

Come along with us to hear their story.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.