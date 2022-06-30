Submit a Tip
Looking and feeling your best with BraVa Medspa in Murrells Inlet

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - BraVa Medspa in Murrells Inlet offers an inviting atmosphere and multiple services to help you look and feel your best. They are locally and Veteran owned and operated.

From Botox to skin rejuvenation, EmSculpt Neo, and even hydration therapy. What started as Palmetto Express Clinic to offer affordable healthcare to the community has quickly grown to offer even more services.

Come along with us as we learn all about it!

