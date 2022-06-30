‘I’m worried about South Carolina:’ Abortion rights rally held in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 200 people showed up to an abortion rights rally held in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, organized by Grand Strand Action Together, a community nonprofit.

The event was put on nearly a week after the Supreme Court overturned its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, effectively allowing states to ban abortion if they so choose.

“As a young woman, as a Latina woman, as someone who has been sexually assaulted, and as someone who has so many beautiful women in my family, I feel so passionate about the subject because of my love for these women and people that deserve equal treatment,” said Sissy Castillo.

South Carolina’s own abortion law went into effect on Monday, banning abortions when a heartbeat is detected - which is usually around 6 weeks.

“I’m worried about South Carolina for a lot of different reasons,” said Lorraine Woodward, of Grand Strand Action Together. “They are meeting July 7 again to take public testimony about the trigger law here in South Carolina. There’s already been talk that they are not going to include rape and incest in whatever law they decide to pass.”

There were a dozen people who took to the podium to share their thoughts with the crowd.

“I’m a little mad. I think all people who have uteruses should be mad right now because our country is trying to legislate it and we’re out here fighting for our right to a private decision,” said Jessica Lugo.

Wednesday’s rally didn’t just bring those who supported abotion, though. Some also came to voice their opinions against it as a small group of counter-protestors stood outside the rally with signs and messages.

“The baby in the womb is valuable because it’s human who is conceived. It was, by God, a gift given to the parents and so that’s why I’m here fighting for the innocent,” said Eric Johnson.

Other organizations against abortion also weighed in on Wednesday.

“The Supreme Court decision that came down actually makes this an argument that needs to be done at the state level,” said Dave Wilson, President of Palmetto Family Council. “To say that you disagree with the Supreme Court decision is to say that this should be handled in Washington, not the government that is closest to you.”

Grand Strand Action Together members say their next step is to head to Columbia to address lawmakers on July 7.

Those who are against abortion say they’ll continue to make their voices heard as well.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.