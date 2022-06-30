Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence School District 4 consolidation goes into effect July 1

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The consolidation between Florence 1 Schools and Florence County School District 4 will become official Friday.

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the move in March 2021, citing “financial instability” within Florence Four. She previously announced a state of emergency in the district in 2018.

MORE COVERAGE

All Florence Four middle schools and high schools, including Timmonsville High School, will be closed or retired as a result of the consolidation. Students who would have attended Timmonsville High or any of the middle schools will now attend schools within Florence 1.

Brockington Elementary School will remain open as a magnet school for the arts.

Many parents and members in the Timmonsville community voiced their concerns at a March meeting with Spearman and other leaders, with some even walking out.

Florence Four’s Board of Education also a lawsuit against the state in February, equating consolidation to the “destruction of a school district.”

Board members accused the education department of violating its authority to consolidate school districts and that Spearman violated “civil and constitutional rights of the citizens of Florence County School District Four-Timmonsville and has threatened the existence of the Town of Timmonsville with the closure of schools.”

No resolution has been made in the lawsuit as of Thursday, per public records.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

The Fetal Heartbeat Law bans most abortions after about six weeks, with some exceptions.
Carolina abortion fund expects calls after fetal heartbeat takes effect
.
VIDEO: Travelers will soon see changes to parking, gates at Myrtle Beach international Airport
.
VIDEO: SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle