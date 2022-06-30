Florence County investigators seek identities of 2 persons of interest in larceny

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Investigators in Florence County are asking for the community’s help to identify two people of interest in a June 17 larceny.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the two individuals may have information regarding an incident that allegedly occurred on June 17 in Florence County.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the individual to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 438 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting tips via peedeeswanted.com, downloading “P3 Tips” on smartphones or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips could be worth $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

