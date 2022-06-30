FIRST ALERT: Rain chances drop Thursday, another round of higher chances Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We get a brief break from the 60% chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. It won’t last long as another round of showers and storms will be likely for Friday afternoon. First, let’s focus on today’s forecast.

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds today with rain chances increasing to 30% inland. (WMBF)

A front that’s been stalled across the region since Monday night will dissipate on Thursday and will help to cut down on the risk of showers and storms. It will be humid today with temperatures in the low-mid 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s inland. While it won’t be mostly sunny skies, there will be more sunshine than the previous two days, which is a positive for those looking to get out and enjoy some outside time today.

Not a bad day but the 30% chance of showers inland. (WMBF)

While it’s not much, we do have a slim chance of a shower or storm today on the beaches. That rain chance is at 20% for the beaches. Inland, rain chances increase to 30% this afternoon. Once again, consider yourself lucky if you find yourself under a shower today.

TOMORROW

Increasing moisture will climb back into the area on Friday and rain chances will increase back to 60% for the end of the work week. Highs will climb into the low 80s on the beaches with the mid 80s inland.

Another widespread day of showers and storms. (WMBF)

Showers and storms will be possible at any point during the day on Friday with some locally heavy downpours possible through the day. Friday will be very similar to what we saw Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and showers and storms from time to time. Once again, not a washout forecast.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND

Here's a look at the 4th of July weekend. A traditional forecast for summer here in the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

A long awaited weekend will be accompanied by a traditional summer forecast. Seasonable warmth and humidity will linger from Saturday through Monday the 4th. This humidity will provide the daily chance of a few pop up showers and storms. The rain chances will be at 40% for Saturday and then 30% for Sunday and Monday.

Additional rainfall totals over the next 5 days could reach as high as 1 to 2 inches in some areas and will continue to provide relief from the drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.