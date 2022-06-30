FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Watch issued for Central America, Bonnie expected to form Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Watches are out for Nicaragua & Costa Rica as what will become Bonnie will bring potential Hurricane conditions by Friday evening.

While Bonnie still hasn’t officially formed, it’s starting to pull away from South America this morning. Rapid development is anticipated once this storm is able to get into the warm ocean waters and interact with less shear.

The Latest

The disturbance was centered near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 71.6 West. The system is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and a fast westward motion is expected through Friday.

Here's a look at what will become Bonnie. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the system will emerge over the southwestern Caribbean Sea this morning, move westward over the southwestern Caribbean Sea today through Friday, and then be over southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica by late Friday. The system is then expected to move over the waters of the eastern North Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

Bonnie will form later today. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days while the disturbance remains over water. Conditions appear conducive for development while the disturbance remains over water, and it is expected become a tropical storm while moving westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force-winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are likely ending within the warning area along the northwestern coast of Venezuela and will likely continue along the coast of northeastern Colombia through sunrise.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of Nicaragua near and to the north of where the center makes landfall.

Chance of Developments

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity remains poorly organized with an area of low pressure located over the western Gulf of Mexico. This system is forecast to move slowly westward and approach the coast of southern Texas and northern Mexico later today. Some slow development is still possible, and it could still become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it turns northwestward and moves inland over Texas later today. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast for the next few days. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your National Weather Service office. The chance of development is at 40% over the next two and five days.

Here's a look at the chance of development. (WMBF)

2. A tropical wave located over the western tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Only slight additional development of this system is anticipated while it moves west-northwestward for the next several days. The wave is forecast to move over the Windward Islands late Friday or early Saturday and then over the eastern Caribbean Sea by the weekend, where further development is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. The chance of development has dropped to 10% over the next two and five days.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.