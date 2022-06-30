Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for young passenger who lost tooth on flight

A commercial pilot helped a young passenger when she lost her tooth on a flight.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A commercial airline pilot helped a tiny passenger whose tooth went missing on a recent flight back to the United States.

Lena and her family were traveling home from Norway to Lexington, South Carolina, when she fell asleep on her last flight to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. When she woke up, she was missing a tooth, lost somewhere on the airplane.

Lena lost her tooth while on a flight from Norway to South Carolina.
Lena lost her tooth while on a flight from Norway to South Carolina.(Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport)

“It’s not uncommon to hear about items lost at the airport, but a lost tooth is a new one for us,” an airport official said.

Lena’s mom Lauren said they tried going back to the plane to look for the tooth but, with it being 2 a.m., security was closed.

The flight crew noticed an upset Lena trying to go back through security and wanted to help her out, according to WHNS.

Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy
Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy(GSP)

Very concerned that the tooth fairy would not show up, United Airlines Captain Josh wrote a special note on behalf of Lena. It read:

“Dear Tooth Fairy,

Lena had a tooth fall out on her flight to Greenville, please take this note in place of her tooth.

Captain Josh”

Lauren later said the tooth fairy did make a visit, thanks to the help of Captain Josh.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
USGS: 7 earthquakes rattle SC, among strongest since 2014
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Rick Romig
Warrants: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury adds wildlife trafficking to charges against ‘Doc’ Antle
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Biden v. Texas ruling
Supreme Court backs Biden administration in immigration policy rollback
Rain chances return on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Chances of much needed rain return on Friday