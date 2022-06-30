Construction continues at The Market Common, new businesses on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When The Market Common first broke ground in April 2008, it was set to become Myrtle Beach’s premier dining, shopping and entertainment destination.

Since the old Myrtle Beach Air Force Base closed in the 1990′s, the city had an opportunity to envision a new purpose for the 114-acre property. Now, The Market Common currently has nearly 60 retail spaces, including a dozen restaurants and around 200 residential apartments that are almost fully occupied.

Nearly 15 years later, many can argue it has - all while continuing to grow.

Anyone making their way down Farrow Parkway now will notice a few new construction sites. Some are nearing completion and even welcoming in new tenants like Jersey Mike’s off the Coventry Boulevard Intersection.

“Jersey Mike’s will bring in a lot of traffic. We also have two small spaces remaining. They’re both just under 1,500 square feet and we’re talking to several people about those,” said Drew Parks, a realtor at Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

Construction has also already begun on a new shopping and business center near Cottage Drive and Meyers Avenue called Lotus at Market Common. Parks said they’re in talks with several businesses about leasing - but did confirm one of the spots would belong to Image Studios, an upscale hair salon.

“They’re a great national tenant with approximately 170 locations across the U.S.,” said Parks. “We’re pretty excited about it. There’s a lot of interest in Lotus at Market Common.”

The salon is currently set to open early next year, while Parks said Lotus at Market Common is on track to also open in 2023.

One of the district’s larger buildings is the old Tomma Bahama clothing outlet, which has sat vacant since 2019. Now there appears to be some interest in the space and it could be filled soon, according to Heather Gray, General Manager at The Market Common.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan said the timing of the store’s closing, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, put many business plans on hold for over two years.

“It sounds like a long time, 2019 to 2022,” she said. “But two full years of that was COVID. Now business sare looking again and feel some offers again this year.”

From big-name corporations to small businesses, The Market Common has also become quite popular among locations and those visiting the area.

Riordan said having that kind of blend is what sets The Market Common apart from other parts of the Grand Strand.

“Yes we have those big name stores you know about in your hometown but it’s those locally owned businesses that make this place so special,” she said.

