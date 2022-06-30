Submit a Tip
City of North Myrtle Beach moves to delay single-use plastic bag ban for two years

The single-use plastic bag ban in North Myrtle Beach could be delayed -- again.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The single-use plastic bag ban in North Myrtle Beach could be delayed -- again.

During a special-called meeting on Wednesday, the city council passed a first reading that makes amendments to the ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.

The amendments are to allow reusable plastic bags with a thickness of 2.25 mils or greater and to revisit the plastic bag ban in 24 months.

The delay was recommended by city administrators because of the supply chain issues that businesses are experiencing.

“Several local and national businesses told City leaders that they were having trouble obtaining paper bags and reusable bags,” the city said in a press release.

This is the third time the ban has been extended.

The single-use plastic bag ban was originally passed in 2019. The deadline was extended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then extended again to July 2022 to allow businesses more time to adapt.

