Carolina abortion fund expects calls after fetal heartbeat law passes

The Fetal Heartbeat Law bans most abortions after about six weeks, with some exceptions.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp and Lisa Weismann
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following Monday’s passing of the Fetal Heartbeat Law in South Carolina, a non-profit is looking to help people still seeking the procedure.

The Fetal Heartbeat Law bans most abortions after about six weeks, with some exceptions.

Carolina Abortion Fund is a pro-choice nonprofit that operates in South Carolina and in North Carolina, where abortions are provided before 20 weeks of pregnancy as opposed to South Carolina’s six weeks -- when a heartbeat is typically detected.

They provide resources like funding, gas cards and even hotel rooms to make sure people can get the care they want.

Officials with CAF say they already take about 100 calls a week, and they only expect that number to go up now that the Fetal Heartbeat Law is in effect. They say it is more important than ever that they are ready to help.

“It is going to be even more important that folks have access to funding,” Lauren Overman, who is on the Board of Directors for the Carolina Abortion Fund, said. “They are not just looking at the cost of a procedure that they maybe have to travel a few hours away from their home for; they’re looking at going hours upon hours away from their homes needing to stay overnight.”

Overman says there are currently three clinics in South Carolina providing the procedure: the Greenville Women’s Clinic, and the Planned Parenthoods in Columbia and Charleston. As those clinics figure out how they can operate alongside the new Fetal Heartbeat Law, the Carolina Abortion Fund is looking to fill the gaps.

“We do expect that number [of calls] to increase significantly, as abortion continues to become more and more restricted, especially in the South – and as North Carolina becomes one of the few places where people can travel to get access to care,” Overman says.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

