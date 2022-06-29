Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Warrant: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Rick Romig
Rick Romig(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman in the neck near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Officers were called Saturday night to the area of 3rd Avenue North and the Boardwalk for a stabbing.

An arrest warrant shows that police found the 43-year-old victim at a nearby hotel with a stab wound to her neck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident report states that she wasn’t able to identify the attacker at the time, but city cameras were able to spot him and track him down to 8th Avenue North and Chester Street.

Police took Rick Romig into custody in connection with the stabbing.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A judge did not set a bond for Romig on the attempted murder charge.

He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
NCHP: Charges pending after Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
(Source: MGN)
Polls close in Grand Strand, Pee Dee election runoffs
Myrtle Beach crash
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating shootout between people in two cars in Hartsville area
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’ released from jail on $250K bond
Fireworks laws
REMINDER: S.C., Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed