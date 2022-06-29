Warrant: City cameras help track down man accused of stabbing woman near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman in the neck near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Officers were called Saturday night to the area of 3rd Avenue North and the Boardwalk for a stabbing.

An arrest warrant shows that police found the 43-year-old victim at a nearby hotel with a stab wound to her neck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident report states that she wasn’t able to identify the attacker at the time, but city cameras were able to spot him and track him down to 8th Avenue North and Chester Street.

Police took Rick Romig into custody in connection with the stabbing.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A judge did not set a bond for Romig on the attempted murder charge.

He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.