USGS: Magnitude 3.3 earthquake reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A magnitude 3.33 earthquake in South Carolina was confirmed Wednesday by the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake happened about three miles east of Elgin, where a lot of seismic activity has been reported since last December.

The second decent sized quake this week near Elgin. A magnitude 3.3 with reports of it being felt in Columbia. #SCwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/crnVCPQP5u — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) June 29, 2022

There were also reports of the quake being felt in surrounding areas such as Columbia, Irmo, Lexington and even as far away as Augusta, Georgia.

There were also reports of the quake being felt in areas of Darlington County, according to WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold.

