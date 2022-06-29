Submit a Tip
USGS: Magnitude 3.3 earthquake reported in SC

(Source: MGN)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A magnitude 3.33 earthquake in South Carolina was confirmed Wednesday by the United States Geological Survey.

FIRST ALERT | South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history

The USGS said the quake happened about three miles east of Elgin, where a lot of seismic activity has been reported since last December.

There were also reports of the quake being felt in surrounding areas such as Columbia, Irmo, Lexington and even as far away as Augusta, Georgia.

There were also reports of the quake being felt in areas of Darlington County, according to WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold.

