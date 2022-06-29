Sheriff’s office investigating shootout between people in two cars in Hartsville area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout in the Hartsville area.

Authorities said they received a call just before 7 p.m. about a shooting on North 5th Street.

It was reported to deputies that two cars were driving down the street when the people inside the vehicles started shooting at each other.

Deputies said they found several spent shell casings in the road.

They said at this point there are no reported injuries.

