Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating shootout between people in two cars in Hartsville area

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout in the Hartsville area.

Authorities said they received a call just before 7 p.m. about a shooting on North 5th Street.

It was reported to deputies that two cars were driving down the street when the people inside the vehicles started shooting at each other.

Deputies said they found several spent shell casings in the road.

They said at this point there are no reported injuries.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
NCHP: Charges pending after Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

Latest News

'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’ released from jail on $250K bond
Fireworks laws
REMINDER: S.C., Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed
.
VIDEO: Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit