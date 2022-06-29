Serious injuries reported after a 2-vehicle crash on River Oaks Dr in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic are closed in the area of 1301 River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach after a motorcycle and car crashed Tuesday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time and serious injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene to avoid possible delays.

HCFR was dispatched to the call around 9:20 p.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

