SCDNR to offer courtesy boat inspections ahead of July 4 weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - As many South Carolinians plan to head out on the water for the July 4th weekend, state officials are offering free boat inspections to help promote safety.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said some public boat landings across the state will host the courtesy inspections from July 2-4.

“SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration,” the agency said in a statement. “Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.”

Below is the list of inspection dates, times and sites:

July 2

Horry County - Bass Pro Shop/ICW – 10 a.m. until noon



Lexington County - Lake Murray Dam -- 10 a.m. until noon



Oconee County - South Cove Park/Lake Keowee – 10 a.m. until noon



York County - Ebenezer Park Landing/Lake Wylie – 10 a.m. until noon



July 3

Anderson County - Riverfork Boat Ramp/Lake Hartwell – 10 a.m. until noon



Clarendon County - Alexa Harvin Landing/Lake Marion – 10 a.m. until noon



Colleton County - Bennetts Point Boat Ramp/ICW – 10 a.m. until noon



Georgetown County - East Bay Street Boat/ICW – 10 a.m. until noon



Kershaw County - Clearwater Cove/Lake Wateree – 10 a.m. until noon



Marion County - Galivants Ferry Landing/Little Pee dee – 10 a.m. until noon



July 4

Charleston County - Remleys Point Boat Ramp/CHS Harbor – 10 a.m. until noon



Greenwood County -Greenwood State Park/Lake Greenwood – 10 a.m. until noon



Marlboro County - Society Hill Landing/Great Pee Dee River – 10 a.m. until noon



Newberry County - Billy Dreher Island State Park – 10 a.m. until noon



Pickens County - Twelve Mile Park/Lake Hartwell – 10 a.m. until noon



York County - Ebenezer Park Landing/Lake Wylie – 10 a.m. until noon

