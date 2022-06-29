Submit a Tip
SCDNR to offer courtesy boat inspections ahead of July 4 weekend

(Stewart Grinton | SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - As many South Carolinians plan to head out on the water for the July 4th weekend, state officials are offering free boat inspections to help promote safety.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said some public boat landings across the state will host the courtesy inspections from July 2-4.

RELATED | Boating safety, rules extra important during busy holiday weekend on the water

“SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration,” the agency said in a statement. “Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.”

Below is the list of inspection dates, times and sites:

July 2

  • Horry County - Bass Pro Shop/ICW – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Lexington County - Lake Murray Dam -- 10 a.m. until noon
  • Oconee County - South Cove Park/Lake Keowee – 10 a.m. until noon
  • York County - Ebenezer Park Landing/Lake Wylie – 10 a.m. until noon

July 3

  • Anderson County - Riverfork Boat Ramp/Lake Hartwell – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Clarendon County - Alexa Harvin Landing/Lake Marion – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Colleton County - Bennetts Point Boat Ramp/ICW – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Georgetown County - East Bay Street Boat/ICW – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Kershaw County - Clearwater Cove/Lake Wateree – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Marion County - Galivants Ferry Landing/Little Pee dee – 10 a.m. until noon

July 4

  • Charleston County - Remleys Point Boat Ramp/CHS Harbor – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Greenwood County -Greenwood State Park/Lake Greenwood – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Marlboro County - Society Hill Landing/Great Pee Dee River – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Newberry County - Billy Dreher Island State Park – 10 a.m. until noon
  • Pickens County - Twelve Mile Park/Lake Hartwell – 10 a.m. until noon
  • York County - Ebenezer Park Landing/Lake Wylie – 10 a.m. until noon

