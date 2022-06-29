Submit a Tip
Police: 16-year-old charged with murder in 2021 deaths of mother, daughter in N.C.

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A months-long investigation into the deaths of a mother and daughter in Laurinburg has led to an arrest.

The police department announced on Wednesday that a 16-year-old from Laurinburg has been served with two counts of first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a homicide investigation back in October 2021, when officers found 71-year-old Linda Taylor and 43-year-old Jennifer Locklear dead inside a home on South Pine Street. Authorities have not said how the two died.

“For 8 months, the Laurinburg Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation has worked collectively and will continue moving forward with the investigation,” the Laurinburg Police Department stated.

Anyone with additional information in connection to the case is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

