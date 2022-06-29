Submit a Tip
NC man wanted in Lake City bank robbery, described as ‘armed and dangerous’

(Lake City Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect connected to a bank robbery.

The Lake City Police Department said the incident happened June 17 at the South State Bank on Main Street.

The LCPD later identified the suspect as Christopher Jason McNeill, of Cary, North Carolina. Police said McNeill was wearing “distinctive clothing” that was discarded near the bank along with a photo ID and a wallet.

McNeill is described as a bald white male between 30-40 years old with blue eyes. Police added that he’s between 5′11-6′ tall with a slender build. He’s also believed to be driving a white Volkswagen hatchback.

Authorities said McNeill is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LCPD at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

