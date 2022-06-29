Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Motorcyclist victim of fatal 2-vehicle crash on River Oaks Dr in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach crash
Myrtle Beach crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic are closed in the area of 1301 River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach after a motorcycle and car crashed Tuesday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time and the motorcyclist’s injuries proved fatal.

According to the report, a 2020 Honda SUV with two occupants, attempted a left turn onto southbound River Oaks Dr. when the two vehicles collided. Neither person in the Honda was injured.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene to avoid possible delays.

HCFR was dispatched to the call around 9:20 p.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
NCHP: Charges pending after Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee run-off election results
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee run-off election results
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws
Johnny Gardner
Gardner narrowly defeats Lazarus in runoff, keeps seat as Horry County Council chair
David Cox wins the runoff election for the Horry County Board of Education chairman seat.
Longtime Horry County Board of Education member, David Cox, wins chairman seat