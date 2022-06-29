Man suspected of shooting two Subway employees in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The suspect for the shooting that killed one Subway employee and injured another has been identified.

He has been identified by Fulton County as Melvin Williams of Atlanta. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on June 27.

A criminal history check reveals that Williams was last arrested on March 12 for aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree in Fulton County. That case is still open.

The shooting happened last Sunday night at the Subway store on Northside Drive.

Williams allegedly opened fire because there was “too much mayo” on his sandwich. He was arrested immediately after the shooting, according to the booking report.

Williams was denied bond during his first appearance on Monday.

The employee that was killed has been identified as Brittany Macon. The injured employee is still recovering in a local hospital.

Williams has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

