Man dies after golf cart struck by vehicle in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is dead after a crash involving a golf cart in the Pee Dee.

The Lake City Police Department said the wreck happened early Tuesday when the golf cart was struck head-on by another vehicle on South Morris Street.

Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper added that the golf cart was driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic with no lights on.

The driver of the golf cart, later identified as 64-year-old Sidney Kennedy, died after being taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the other vehicle.

