Longtime Horry County Board of Education member, David Cox, wins chairman seat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education has a new chairman.

David Cox defeated Helen Mason Smith in a runoff election on Tuesday, winning 57% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

He replaces Ken Richardson, who gave up the seat to run for the 7th Congressional District, which was won by Russell Fry on June 14.

Cox was first elected to the Horry County School Board in November 2008. He represented District 4, which includes parts of St. James and Socastee within the Burgess community.

The Horry County Board of Elections will certify the results on Thursday, and then the South Carolina Election Commission will certify them on Friday.

