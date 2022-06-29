Submit a Tip
Lanes closed after crash involving moped in Myrtle Beach area

Dick Pond, Strand Dr crash involving moped
Dick Pond, Strand Dr crash involving moped(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Strand Drive and Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach after a crash involving a moped.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

HCFR was dispatched to the call at 10:12 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No further information is available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

