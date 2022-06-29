Submit a Tip
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 24, with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Hollingsworth is accused of abusing his 5-week-old child.

According to investigators, the abuse was brought to their attention by hospital staff at Prisma Health, after an incident was reported in March 2022.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital for dehydration when the staff noticed injuries.

Hollingsworth was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center last night.

If convicted Hollingsworth is facing a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison.

