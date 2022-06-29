Submit a Tip
Insomnia Cookies to open new Myrtle Beach location

(Insomnia Cookies)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular cookie chain is making its way to Myrtle Beach!

Insomnia Cookies announced Wednesday that it will open its newest location at Broadway at the Beach on July 6. The new store will be located at 1177 Celebrity Circle, Suite 435.

“From the classic chocolate chunk cookie, to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, a full slate of vegan options, frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, and ice cream to top them off, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold,” the company said in a press release.

The new location will also offer in-store service along with pickup and delivery options. It will operate at the following hours upon opening:

  • Sunday 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Monday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Tuesday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Wednesday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Thursday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.
  • Friday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.
  • Saturday 12 p.m. - 1 a.m.

The store is also hiring for full-time and part-time positions. Click here for more information.

It’s the chain’s first store in Myrtle Beach and second in Horry County. Insomnia Cookies also has a Conway location near Coastal Carolina University on Graduate Road.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

