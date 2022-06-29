Submit a Tip
Florence County investigators seek identity of person of interest in armed robbery

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators in Florence County are asking for the community’s help to identify a person of interest in a June 25 robbery.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 25 a victim was robbed at gunpoint and forced to surrender the keys to a white 2009 Ford pickup truck and the PIN to their credit card.

FCSO obtained video surveillance images of the person of interest.

FloCo robbery person of interest
FloCo robbery person of interest(Florence County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the individual to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 438 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting tips via peedeeswanted.com, downloading “P3 Tips” on smartphones or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips could be worth $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

