FIRST ALERT: Another day of clouds & rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Humid, damp & cloudy are just a few ways to describe today’s weather forecast.

WEDNESDAY

Showers and storms will linger through this morning and into the afternoon. (WMBF)

A stalled cold front near the coast and plenty of moisture will keep the risk of much needed showers and storms in the forecast today. Just like yesterday, the best chance of rain will arrive through the first part of the day.

Anything that develops this afternoon will be stronger and deliver heavier rainfall. (WMBF)

By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will remain possible but will be more concentrated mainly inland. Rain chances will reach as high as 60% with temperatures once again held down into the lower 80s.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

As the front moves south, Thursday will get a break from the higher moisture and reduce our rain chances in return. We’ll hold onto the risk of a few pop up showers and storms on Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. A mix of sun and clouds will keep temperatures in the mid 80s for Thursday afternoon.

Here's a look at the break of rainfall many of us will see on Thursday. (WMBF)

By Friday, moisture will nudge a little bit more to the north and bring back the typical heat and humidity we see during the summer. Partly cloudy skies will warm things up into the mid 80s on Friday with afternoon pop up showers and storms expected. A 40% chance of showers and storms will exist for any Friday afternoon and evening plans. You’ll notice the humidity creeping upward by the end of the work week and into the holiday weekend.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND

What a nice forecast for the 4th with our traditional pop up showers and storms. (WMBF)

A long awaited weekend will be accompanied by a traditional summer forecast. Seasonable warmth and humidity from Saturday through Monday the 4th will provide the daily chance of a few pop up showers and storms. The rain chances will be at 30% for the holiday.

It's not a washout but a solid inch of rain is expected for everyone over the next 7 days. The Euro continues to trend too high. (WMBF)

How much rain could we see over the next seven days? Models still like the idea for a solid inch of rain for nearly everyone. Obviously, those areas that pick up on multiple days of rain will have a good chance to make it to 2″ or more. The EURO continues to be just a tad higher than our forecast and other model data.

