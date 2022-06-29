Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: Big Air Trampoline Park

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When you think of a trampoline park, food probably isn’t the first thing that comes to your mind.

In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we’re showing you why Big Air Trampoline Park has more than just fun and games, it also has a great menu to grab a bite to eat!

Andrew and Halley head to Big Air Trampoline Park for this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Parents, this is the spot to eat while you and your kids jump around and enjoy a day to remember.

In the full video above, Andrew tries out the pizza, cheese sticks, funnel fries and so much more.

For a full look at Big Air Trampoline Park, visit their website.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

