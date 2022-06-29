Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputy shot, killed by suspect in Arizona

A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on...
A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday afternoon, the department said.(J.T. Hernandez)
By Jason Sillman, Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Officials confirmed a Yavapai County deputy has died after he was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff.

Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office says a suspect is barricaded and SWAT teams have been called to the area.

Motorcycles were lined up outside the emergency room entrance of the hospital. Officials confirmed the deputy died surrounded by his family.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m., the suspect was barricaded and SWAT teams were called to the area.

Cordes Lakes residents were asked to remain out of the area. Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road are closed, according to the office.

The deputy’s name has not been released.

This is the 19th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 50th overall in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Report: Multiple witnesses saw alligator lunge at 75-year-old man in Myrtle Beach area attack
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
NCHP: Charges pending after Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee run-off election results
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee run-off election results
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone, right, poses for a photo with 13-year-old golden retriever Lilah, and...
Trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws