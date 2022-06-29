Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 31-year-old was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV Tuesday night, the Horry County Coroner says.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m. a 2020 Honda SUV with two people inside, attempted a left turn onto southbound River Oaks Drive when the two vehicles collided.

Tamara Willard, Horry County’s Chief Deputy Coroner, said William T. Corey, of Myrtle Beach, died at the scene.

Neither person in the Honda was injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

