Conway man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 home invasion, assault

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on assault charges stemming from a December 2019 home invasion.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Thursday that Davonte Javal Shepard, 30, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Originally, Shepard was charged with attempted murder, burglary and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Horry County Police said two people forced their way into a Conway home and shot a man. That man then stabbed one of the intruders, who police identified as Shepard.

At the time of the incident in December 2019, Shepard was on supervised release for a federal gun charge. Shepard must now face a supervised release violation in federal court.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Leticia Verdin presided over the case, and David P. Caraker, Jr., the senior assistant solicitor prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

